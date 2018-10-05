Huskies hosting Fairview Flyers in home opener tonight

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting the Fairview Flyers at the North Peace Arena for their home-opener on Friday evening.

After tonight’s match, only one of the six teams in the NWJHL will be winless, as both the Huskies and Flyers are going into tonight’s game with records of 0-2.

The Huskies lost their season opener to the North Peace Navigators two weeks ago by the score of 5-3 after leading the Navs 3-2 for the first two periods of the game.

Last Friday, the Pups were held off the scoresheet in a 6-0 loss to the Sexsmith Vipers.

The Flyers meanwhile lost both their games against the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks and Grande Prairie County JDA Kings.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena tonight at 8:00 p.m.