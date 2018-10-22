-3 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 22, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

File photo
Home Sports Huskies improve to 4-3 after road win over Grande Prairie
Sports

Huskies improve to 4-3 after road win over Grande Prairie

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were successful with their game against the JDA Kings in Grande Prairie on Sunday.

Just past the halfway mark of the first period, the Kings made it 1-0 against the Huskies.

In the second frame, Huskies’ forward Nolan Legace scored assisted by Matthew Apsassin and Dawson Phillips, making the score tied at one apiece.

Then, with 36 seconds left in the period, Aiden Craig-Steele shot the puck into the Kings net on a feed from Legace, making it 2-1 for the Pups at the end of the second.

Advertisement

In period three, Cooper Willms scored just 22 seconds in with help from Cody Brodhagen and Aiden Craig-Steele, making it 3-1.

Though the Kings tried to even things up with a goal of their own, Willms added his second of the game after getting set up by Jared Winkle and Jared Loewen.

But this lead would not last for the Huskies as the Kings managed to score two more goals, making it tied at 4-4.

Then with 2:12 left in the period, Jared Loewen scored unassisted to put the Huskies back in the lead, where they would remain to win the game 5-4.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Huskies will be on home ice at the North Peace Arena this Wednesday for their Breast Cancer Awareness game as they host the Junior Canucks. Game time is 8 p.m.

Previous articleUSW begins rotating strikes at Conifer mills
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies win in Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies travelled to Dawson Creek Saturday night and came away with...
Read more
Sports

The Fort St. John Elks are hosting a Short Track Interclub Meet tomorrow

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Elks are hosting a Short Track Interclub Meet tomorrow at...
Read more
Sports

Huskies fall to Vipers in Sexsmith

Scott Brooks -
SEXSMITH, A.B. - The Huskies played a tough game as they battled against the Vipers Wednesday in Sexsmith. At seven...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Election

Local students go 5 for 6 in predicting Fort St. John...

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students at five elementary schools in the North Peace were shockingly accurate at predicting the outcome of Saturday's municipal...

Collision on the North Taylor HIll

Huskies win in Dawson Creek

Two long time Fort St. John Councillors say goodbye

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.