Huskies improve to 4-3 after road win over Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were successful with their game against the JDA Kings in Grande Prairie on Sunday.

Just past the halfway mark of the first period, the Kings made it 1-0 against the Huskies.

In the second frame, Huskies’ forward Nolan Legace scored assisted by Matthew Apsassin and Dawson Phillips, making the score tied at one apiece.

Then, with 36 seconds left in the period, Aiden Craig-Steele shot the puck into the Kings net on a feed from Legace, making it 2-1 for the Pups at the end of the second.

Advertisement

In period three, Cooper Willms scored just 22 seconds in with help from Cody Brodhagen and Aiden Craig-Steele, making it 3-1.

Though the Kings tried to even things up with a goal of their own, Willms added his second of the game after getting set up by Jared Winkle and Jared Loewen.

But this lead would not last for the Huskies as the Kings managed to score two more goals, making it tied at 4-4.

Then with 2:12 left in the period, Jared Loewen scored unassisted to put the Huskies back in the lead, where they would remain to win the game 5-4.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Huskies will be on home ice at the North Peace Arena this Wednesday for their Breast Cancer Awareness game as they host the Junior Canucks. Game time is 8 p.m.