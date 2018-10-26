Huskies raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies have raised $1,456.45 at their home game on Wednesday in support of Breast Cancer Awareness.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the night included the wearing of pink jerseys, games and a 50/50 raffle.

Jeremy Clothier, Manager of the Huskies, said, “We thought it was really good, especially on a Wednesday night when there was so much happening in town. I think it went over really well”.

Clothier says he expects this fundraiser to continue to grow with the product they put on the ice and the support the fundraiser receives from the community each year.

All proceeds from Wednesday’s game goes towards local support for cancer diagnosis.