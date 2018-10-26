2.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 26, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

NWJHL 2018 Showcase schedule. Source Facebook
Home Sports Huskies to play at NWJHL Showcase
Sports

Huskies to play at NWJHL Showcase

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. Huskies, along with five other teams from the NWJHL, will be playing this November at the NWJHL Showcase in Clairmont, A.B.

The showcase will give each team the opportunity to show off their skills to prospective scouts from the BCHL, AJHL, SJHL, MJHL and various collegiate schools.

The Huskies will be going against the JDA Kings on November 10 and the Fairview Flyers on November 11.

The showcase will be taking place at the Crosslink County Sportsplex on November 10 and 11 in Clairmont, A.B.

Previous article1,000 children to receive access to inclusive child care
Next articleCity of Fort St. John receives two cannabis retail applications
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have raised $1,456.45 at their home game on Wednesday...
Read more
Sports

Trackers look to maintain 6-0 standing

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After a bit of a break, the Northeast B.C./Yukon Midget Trackers are hitting the...
Read more
Sports

Stadium construction underway for Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club is in the process of constructing a stadium...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

City of Fort St. John receives two cannabis retail applications

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two applications for cannabis retail outlets have been submitted to the City of Fort St. John. Janet Prestley, Legislative Services Director...

Huskies to play at NWJHL Showcase

1,000 children to receive access to inclusive child care

LNG Canada expected to help provincial economy grow

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.