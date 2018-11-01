Huskies to take on Jr. Canucks this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are sharpening their skates as they get ready to play the Dawson Creek Jr. Canucks as part of a series.

Last time the Huskies met with the Jr. Canucks, the Huskies beat them 4-2 while on the road in Dawson Creek.

This weekend, the Huskies look to once again beat the Canucks.

The Huskies are heading down to Dawson Creek on Friday night to take on the Canucks.

Then the Huskies will be back home to host the Canucks with a game on Saturday at the North Peace Arena.

Puck drop for both games is at 8:00 p.m.