Huskies will wear pink in support of Women’s Cancer Awareness

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The Fort St. John Huskies will be hosting a hockey game in support of Women’s Cancer Awareness.

During the Huskies’ home game on October 24 against the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks, the Huskies will be wearing pink jerseys.

Attendees to this special game can wear pink to get a free spin at the spinning wheel.

Also included at the game will be a 50/50 raffle with proceeds going locally to support cancer diagnosis.

The game is on October 24 at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8 p.m.