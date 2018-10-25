-0 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 25, 2018
The Huskies were in Dawson Creek Saturday night
Huskies win over Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hosted the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks Wednesday night.

On the powerplay Teagan McMullen got things started for the Pups with a goal seven minutes into the first period. In the second, Jared Winkel scored another on the power play making it 2-0 for the Huskies.

The Junior Canucks scored their lone goal of the game just before the 8-minute mark of the second.

Then just before the end of the second, the Huskies scored their third powerplay goal of the night with a goal from Aiden Craig-Steele.

In the third, it continued to be the Huskies game, with Nolan Legace picking up the Huskies fourth goal of the night. Then only two minutes later Alex Nimmo scored another for the Pups making the final score 5-1.

The Huskies now head back on the road for a game Saturday in Grande Prairie against the JDA Kings.

Adam Reaburn
© Energeticcity.ca
