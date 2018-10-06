Huskies win home opener in shootout

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies pulled out a win Friday night forcing the game to a shootout.

In the first period, only the Fairview Flyers were able to find the back of the next and lead the game 2-0 after 20 minutes. The Huskies had 19 shots on next during period but were unable to score.

In the second, the Flyers picked up another goal, but the Huskies were able to bring it close scoring two of their own with goals from Tegart and McMullen.

The third was an even tougher period with only one goal being scored. With 55 seconds left in the third period, Jared Loewen scored for the Huskies forcing the game into overtime.

Overtime didn’t solve anything, and the two teams went into a shootout. In round five Nolan Legace scored the winning goal for the Huskies giving the team a 4-3 win for their home opener.

Before the game, the players received their championship rings from the 2017/2018 season.

The Huskies will take to the ice again at the North Peace Arena at 8 p.m. against the Sexsmith Vipers.

