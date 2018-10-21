Huskies win in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies travelled to Dawson Creek Saturday night and came away with a victory.

Dawson Creeks Dustin Bahm started the scoring in the first goal of the game halfway into the first period. The Huskies quickly answer with a goal of their own from Cooper Wilms.

In the second, Lane Wycotte of the Junior Canucks scored, and the Huskies tied things up again with a goal from Nolan Legace.

In the third, the Huskies were able to take the lead and win the game with two more goals. Gary Loewen and Jared Winkel each scored a goal making the final score 4-2.

The Huskies are back on the road Sunday with a game in Grande Prairie; their next home game is Wednesday against the Junior Canucks.