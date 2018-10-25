Huskies win their home opener

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies hosted the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks last night for their first home game of the season.

On the powerplay Teagan McMullen got things started for the Pups with a goal seven minutes into the first period. In the second, Jared Winkel scored another on the power play making it 2-0 for the Huskies.

The Junior Canucks scored their lone goal of the game just before the 8-minute mark of the second.

Then just before the end of the second, the Huskies scored their third powerplay goal of the night with a goal from Aiden Craig-Steele.

In the third, it continued to be the Huskies game, with Nolan Legace picking up the Huskies fourth goal of the night. Then only two minutes later Alex Nimmo scored another for the Pups making the final score 5-1.

Advertisement

The Huskies now head back on the road for a game Saturday in Grande Prairie against the JDA Kings.