Husky to spend more in the Montney region

CALGARY, A.B. – In a third-quarter report, Husky Energy says it will remain committed on capital-efficient operations in its three core Western Canadian hubs.

The report said, “The Company remains focused on capital-efficient operations in Edson, Grand Prairie and Rainbow Lake, its three core Western Canada hubs. An accelerated drilling program that was increased from an 18 to a 25-well program in the Ansell and Kakwa areas of the Wilrich formation is progressing, with 15 wells drilled and 13 completed. In the oil and liquids-rich Montney formation, four wells have been drilled as part of a 2018 program of up to eight wells, primarily in the Wembley and Karr areas. Three have been completed.”

Husky Midstream Limited Partnership is progressing construction on the new Corser gas processing plant in the Ansell area of Central Alberta.

It is expected to add 120 mmcf/day of processing capacity when it starts up in the fourth quarter of 2019.

You can read the full report here.

