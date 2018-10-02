Hydro working to restore power to the Old Fort and PRRD planning community meetings

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District continues work to help residents of the Old Fort.

Power was shut off to most of the homes in the area Monday morning and Hydro will start working on a solution to try and restore power on Tuesday. If they are successful, Hydro hopes to have power restored by early Tuesday evening.

If you live in the Old Fort and are using a generator, you’re asked to shut off the main breaker in your home by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The PRRD is also working to organize meetings for the community in the mid-afternoon and another for in Fort St. John and will release information about those meetings as soon as possible.

The Regional District is also looking at the idea of creating a water taxi service or shuttle service to help those that sill need to access the Old Fort.

If you have any questions or need any assistance you’re asked to call the PRRD at 250-784-3200.