Inconnu Swim Club kicks off season with time trial

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Saturday the Inconnu Swim Club held a team-only time trial to kick off the season.

Forty-nine swimmers participated in the event that began at 7:30 a.m. and proceeded until 9 a.m. Swimmers were given two events to race.

Head coach, Norah Vogan said, “Athletes from all groups; beginners to national swimmers raced. Fast swims were posted, which is very exciting for the upcoming season!”

Inconnu swims in their first swim meet of the season later this month in Grande Prairie, November 2nd to 4th.