-3.8 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Inconnu Swim Club held time trials on Saturday.
Home Sports Inconnu Swim Club kicks off season with time trial
Sports

Inconnu Swim Club kicks off season with time trial

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Saturday the Inconnu Swim Club held a team-only time trial to kick off the season.

Forty-nine swimmers participated in the event that began at 7:30 a.m. and proceeded until 9 a.m. Swimmers were given two events to race.

Head coach, Norah Vogan said, “Athletes from all groups; beginners to national swimmers raced. Fast swims were posted, which is very exciting for the upcoming season!”
Inconnu swims in their first swim meet of the season later this month in Grande Prairie, November 2nd to 4th.
Previous articleFormer City employee to help oversee construction of new RCMP Detachment
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Super day for Blizzards season finale

Pat Ferris -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It was a super day for the final race of the season for the...
Read more
Sports

Curling season to start on Tuesday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The curling season in Fort St. John is set to begin on October 23,...
Read more
Sports

Busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's Grizzly season! Another busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies with all three volleyball teams...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

B.C. Hydro to restore power in Old Fort Monday evening

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - The lights are back on in the Old Fort.  Power was restored shortly after 7 p.m. Monday. FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C....

Super day for Blizzards season finale

NEB agrees to consider LNG Canada pipeline jurisdictional challenge

PRRD to allow residents to remove vehicles used for work from...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.