Is your vehicle ready for winter?

TAYLOR, B.C. – Even though it may be unseasonably mild lately, it’s never too early to think about winter vehicle and road safety.

Staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Commerical Vehicle Saftey and Enforcement, RCMP, ICBC, Caribou Road Services and the Taylor Fire Department were all on hand for the Shift Into Winter event on Tuesday at the South Taylor Hill.

“We are promoting awareness around shift into winter. What we are trying to do is to advise the motoring public on just being aware of their own personal safety when they’re driving. Is your vehicle ready for the winter season?”, said Gerri Goulet, Manager of Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement.

Goulet adds, “We are also trying to promote snowplow safety, so the dos and don’ts of when you’re driving around a snowplow in the upcoming winter season”.

The shift into winter event provided a free inspection of winter tires, antifreeze levels and windshield washer fluid levels.

Participants were also given a free bottle of windshield washer fluid and an ice scraper.

To make sure you and your vehicle are ready for winter, you can visit https://www.icbc.com/road-safety/driving-tips/pages/default.aspx