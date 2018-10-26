6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 26, 2018
John Te Bulte receiving his medal for EMS Exemplary Service. Photo Source BCEHS
News

John Te Bulte receives EMS Exemplary Service Medal

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John Paramedic John Te Bulte recently received the EMS Exemplary Service Medal.

Te Bulte received the medal in honour of his 30-year service with British Columbia Emergency Health Services.

In a statement from British Columbia Emergency Health Services, it said, “John is an excellent paramedic and a great ambassador for BCEHS. He is an incredible mentor and team builder who never forgets what it’s like to be just beginning your career as a paramedic. His focus has always been to build people up as a driver preceptor, he makes new paramedics feel comfortable during what could be a very stressful and uncertain situation. John has also brought his commitment to environmental sustainability into the station and is always the first to start a recycling program. He is trusted and respected by all those around him and takes every opportunity to build coalitions with partners and advance the reputation of BCEHS”.

The EMS Exemplary Service Medal is a member of the Canadian Honours System Exemplary Service Medal’s family. It was created on July 7, 1994, to recognize professionals in the provision of emergency medical services who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency.

Scott Brooks
