Kwispaa LNG files submission with provincial and federal environmental regulators

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The partnership looking to build a floating LNG export terminal on the west coast of Vancovuer Island has entered the next phase of the project’s development.

Kwispaa LNG, which is being developed through a co-management relationship between the Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Steelhead LNG, announced today that it has made a submission of the Project Description to the British Columbia Environmental Assessment Office and Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency. The Project Description provides a comprehensive overview of Kwispaa LNG and represents the culmination of several years of engagement and planning, the results of which have been integrated into ongoing environmental studies and engineering work.

“From the beginning, we have believed in developing LNG projects in Canada that emphasize relationships with First Nations and respect their role as stewards of the environment,” said Steelhead LNG CEO Nigel Kuzemko. “The Project Description that we have submitted to regulators reflects our shared commitment with Huu-ay-aht First Nations to provide Canadian natural gas to global markets in a way that generates long-lasting benefits to First Nations, local communities, British Columbia, and Canada.”

The filing of the Project Description with the EAO and CEAA will allow those regulators to establish the scope of the environmental assessment of the project. Extensive First Nations and community engagement by Kwispaa LNG has already identified areas of particular interest, such as marine shipping, which will be a focus of environmental studies.

Throughout the environmental assessment process, there will be multiple opportunities for public participation and input. The Kwispaa LNG team will also continue to engage with First Nations, communities, and stakeholders regarding the project, and welcomes feedback and comments.

“We are incredibly proud of the special co-management relationship that we have formed for Kwispaa LNG,” said Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr. “We look forward to continuing to work together with Steelhead throughout the environmental assessment process to ensure that this project achieves world-leading outcomes for the environment and our people for generations to come.”

“We at Huu-ay-aht believe Kwispaa LNG represents a new model for economic success on significant projects in Canada,” said Huu-ay-aht Councillor and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District Chairperson John Jack. “This project will create meaningful revenues, jobs, and business opportunities for Huu-ay-aht Citizens and our neighbouring communities, as well as generate ongoing tax revenue at a local, provincial, and federal level.”