Landslide continues to move leaving over 20 feet of dirt on the Old Fort Road

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Old Fort landslide continued to move Sunday night. Over 20 feet of dirt now covers the Old Fort Road.

Ministry of Transportation Officials said Sunday night the slide could continue to move for several days. New photos from residents in who live at the Old Fort, show the dirt has now overtaken the road and they say you can still hear the slide moving as of Monday morning.

When the slide was first discovered Sunday morning, the slide had only caused the Old Fort Road to buckle.

A Ministry of Transportation Official said Sunday they are working on a plan to access residents in the Old Fort. “The Old Fort Road has been damaged, and the road to the community is closed until the site can be determined to be safe to allow crews to enter to start the repairs. The Ministry is working with the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) to find suitable access options for the residents in the meantime.”

The Peace River Regional District has activated it’s Emergency Operations Centre in response to the landslide. Two properties, including a gravel pit at the top of the hill, have been evacuated.

Officials with Yellowhead Road and Bridge say it could take a day or two before a new route for the Old Fort Road is determined. In the meantime, residents of the Old Fort are asked to shelter in place and contact the Peace River Regional District or the RCMP if they need any assistance.

