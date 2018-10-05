Landslide disrupts Telus services in Old Fort, Fort St. John not affected

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Last Sunday’s landslide has resulted in Telus customers having their services interrupted, though the rest of Fort St. John is said to be unaffected.

Telus spokesperson Liz Sauve said that the company’s main line providing service to the community was being slowly dragged by the landslide.

She said that initially, the company had been giving the line more slack so that service wouldn’t be disrupted to residents, but on Thursday crews had to proactively cut the line after it started to drag on a hydro pole and had become a safety concern.

Sauve explained that the cutting of the wire caused 52 homes in the area to lose home phone, Internet, and TV service.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation in Old Fort and are in contact with the city and emergency services, and have been doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our customers,” said Sauve.

She added that cell phone service has not been impacted by the slide, and Telus has made cell phones available to residents who might not have one.

“Our main priority is to restore service to all impacted customers as soon as it is safe for our crews to begin working on the line, and we are keeping the community updated through the Regional District,” added Sauve.