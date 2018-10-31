1 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Stock image of Greyhound in Dawson Creek
Last Greyhound Bus leaves Dawson Creek

Adam Reaburn
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A mix of public transportation services have already started to fill the gap as Greyhound Canada ends service in Western Canada.

Greyhound Service to Fort St. John and Fort Nelson ended June 1, but service was maintained into Dawson Creek from Edmonton until Tuesday.

The national motor coach operator is being replaced by a mix of provincial government-subsidized services, Indigenous-owned bus lines, locally owned startups, flexible fleets of shuttle buses and a scattering of formal and informal ride-sharing services.

In our region, the Province created the BC Bus to serve parts of Northern B.C. after Greyhound pulled out, but as of today service between our area of the Province of Alberta will be non-existent.

Red Arrow in Alberta has already started to operate on the route between Grande Prairie and Edmonton but at this point hasn’t announced any plans to extend service into northeast B.C.

Adam Reaburn
