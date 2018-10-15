Literacy Society officially launches Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society announced today that it has launched the Fort St. John and the surrounding chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, thanks to generous donations from BC Hydro and Pembina Pipeline.

Country singer Dolly Parton started the Dollywood Foundation in 1986, and in 1995 the Imagination Library program was launched.

The program provides enrolled children with a carefully-selected book every month until they turn 5, regardless of income.

“We are thrilled to bring this amazing program to Fort St. John, and look forward to getting children enrolled” said Jessica Kalman, Executive Director. “Thanks to generous donations from Pembina Pipeline and BC Hydro, this program is funded for the first year, depending on enrollment numbers; and we are now at the point where we can start getting kids signed up.”

All children that are enrolled before November 1st will receive their first welcome book in December.

Enrollment forms can be found at the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s office and website. Alternatively, parents can enroll their children online at: www.imaginationlibrary.com/ca/affiliate/BCFORTSTJOHN/

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization which has been dedicated to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout the local region since 1990.