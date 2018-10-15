12.9 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 15, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Supplied photo
Home News Literacy Society officially launches Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
News

Literacy Society officially launches Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society announced today that it has launched the Fort St. John and the surrounding chapter of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, thanks to generous donations from BC Hydro and Pembina Pipeline.

Country singer Dolly Parton started the Dollywood Foundation in 1986, and in 1995 the Imagination Library program was launched.

The program provides enrolled children with a carefully-selected book every month until they turn 5, regardless of income.

“We are thrilled to bring this amazing program to Fort St. John, and look forward to getting children enrolled” said Jessica Kalman, Executive Director. “Thanks to generous donations from Pembina Pipeline and BC Hydro, this program is funded for the first year, depending on enrollment numbers; and we are now at the point where we can start getting kids signed up.”

All children that are enrolled before November 1st will receive their first welcome book in December.

Enrollment forms can be found at the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s office and website. Alternatively, parents can enroll their children online at: www.imaginationlibrary.com/ca/affiliate/BCFORTSTJOHN/

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization which has been dedicated to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout the local region since 1990.

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleRCMP investigating possible pedestrian hit and run
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

RCMP investigating possible pedestrian hit and run

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating what they believe is a hit and...
Read more
News

Nitro FMX World Tour returns to Dawson Creek this January

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Nitro FMX World Tour will take place on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at...
Read more
Election
video

Two minutes with the candidates – Jim Harris

Adam Reaburn -
The 2018 Municipal Election will be held in Fort St. John on October 20 with an advanced voting opportunity...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Volunteers needed to help Old Fort Residents

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Volunteers are needed to help residents of the Old Fort. On Sunday, the Peace River Regional District said they would...

Geologists say slope above Old Fort is stable enough for temporary...

Power outages all over the BC Peace

Two men taken to Vancouver after explosion near Chetwynd

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.