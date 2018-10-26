LNG Canada expected to help provincial economy grow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The British Columbia Business Council is expecting growth of the provincial economy with the LNG Canada project.

The Business Council said, “The recent announcement that LNG Canada is proceeding with its $40 billion LNG investment in Kitimat has prompted us to revise our provincial forecast up to 2.5% for 2019”.

The Business Council says B.C. is projected to grow in the range of 2.3% to 2.5% over 2018 and 2019, near the top of the provincial growth rankings.

The changing composition of growth, toward investment and exports and away from credit-driven sectors, will likely be more pronounced in B.C.

The province’s role as a trade gateway and the contributions of the large transportation and logistics industry will continue to underpin its success.