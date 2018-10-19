-0.4 C
Shawn Leslie, site manager of Northern Legendary Construction Ltd., posing with two awards at the Northern B.C. Housing Awards of Excellence gala. Source Facebook
Local construction company picks up two Northern BC Housing Awards

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Charlie Lake-based Northern Legendary Construction brought home two awards from the Northern BC Housing Awards of Excellence held on October 13 in Prince George.

The company received awards for best semi-detached or town-home development and best residential renovation over $100,000.

General manager Eric Bell said that is was a pleasant surprise to hear that the construction firm had won the awards.

“For us to win the renovation category was quite the honour, that’s a big category”, said Bell.

He added that he feels the awards belong more to the crew than to him.

“The crew make it happen, I’m just lucky enough to be quarter-backing here and there.”

The Northern BC Housing Awards of Excellence is an annual event that recognizes excellence in home construction, renovation and design in Northern B.C. hosted by the Canadian Homes Builders’ Association.

Scott Brooks

