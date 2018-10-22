Local students go 5 for 6 in predicting Fort St. John election result during student vote

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Students at five elementary schools in the North Peace were shockingly accurate at predicting the outcome of Saturday’s municipal election in Fort St. John.

In the mock Student Vote last Thursday and Friday, students at Alwin Holland, Bert Ambrose, Baldonnel, Bert Bowes, and Margaret ‘Ma’ Murray Elementary Schools cast ballots for who they felt were the best candidates to serve on Fort St. John City Council.

While there were some differences between the mock student vote and the actual outcome, students by-and-large had their fingers on the pulse of the local electorate.

In the student vote, Trevor Bolin received the most votes of any candidate, with 634 votes.

Larry Evans, who ended up finishing with the 7th-highest number of votes on Saturday and was not re-elected, placed 2nd in the student vote with 420.

Becky Grimsrud, who did get the most votes from voters over 18 this year, received the third-most student votes – 400.

Students were accurate in picking which of the other newcomers would be elected and which incumbent would not, electing Tony Zabinsky with the fourth-highest number of votes while Bruce Christiansen placed 11th in the student vote.

The only other discrepancy between the mock and actual election results was the placement of Gord Klassen, who finished 7th in the student vote but 3rd in the actual vote – being re-elected for a third term.

The full student vote results can be found below.