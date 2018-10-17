16.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
The North Peace Secondary Girls volleyball team during a recent practice session. Photo by NPSS Athletics
Home Sports Lots of volleyball action for the NPSS Grizzlies
Sports

Lots of volleyball action for the NPSS Grizzlies

Samantha Stackhouse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies as Senior Volleyball took on some tough competition in Whitecourt, while Junior Girls Volleyball faced BC competition for the first time.

Sr Girls Volleyball started the weekend off strong with two wins and a tight loss in pool play on Friday night. The girls struggled on Saturday and ended up in the consolation draw. Overall, Coach Bacso was impressed with how the girls handled the tough competition and noted lots of improvement from their first tournament.
Sr Boys Volleyball played hard, winning one set and finishing in fourth place in their pool. In the consolation draw, the boys were able to take both of their games to a third set. The level of play was intense and Coach Hyland is excited for next weekend’s tournament in Dawson Creek.
Jr Girls Volleyball played well on Friday night, winning their first two games of the tournament. They faced some tough competition on Saturday and lost in the semi-final to a strong Duchess Park team. The girls battled back and finished the weekend in third place with a decisive win over College Heights.
Up next, all volleyball teams are competing in the Dawson Creek senior tournament this coming weekend. Sr Boys have their first game Friday at 1:00, Sr Girls at 3:30 and Jr Girls at 4:00. 7 athletes will be competing at Cross Country zones in Vanderhoof this Saturday. Good luck Grizzlies!

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleDates set for murder trial of man accused of murdering Pamela Napoleon
Next articlePRRD opening Resiliency Centre for Old Fort evacuees tomorrow
Samantha Stackhouse

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Midget Trackers sitting 6-0 to start the season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C./Yukon Midget Trackers had a triumphant game as they dominated the Fort...
Read more
Sports

Flyers defeated at preseason game in Dawson Creek

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Flyers had a difficult start to the preseason exhibition as...
Read more
Sports

Wind and mud made it a tough race for Blizzards

Pat Ferris -
Fort St. John, B.C. - Terry Mitchell won the diamond cross cyclo-cross race on Sunday, October 14. It was windy enough...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Community drug conversation this Thursday at the Lido

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The first Community Couch Conversation is this Thursday at the Lido Theatre. Collaboratively hosted by Healthy FSJ and the Fort  St....

Kwispaa LNG files submission with provincial and federal environmental regulators

Midget Trackers sitting 6-0 to start the season

Second day of advance polls in Fort St. John for local...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.