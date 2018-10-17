Lots of volleyball action for the NPSS Grizzlies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy weekend for the NPSS Grizzlies as Senior Volleyball took on some tough competition in Whitecourt, while Junior Girls Volleyball faced BC competition for the first time.

Sr Girls Volleyball started the weekend off strong with two wins and a tight loss in pool play on Friday night. The girls struggled on Saturday and ended up in the consolation draw. Overall, Coach Bacso was impressed with how the girls handled the tough competition and noted lots of improvement from their first tournament.

Sr Boys Volleyball played hard, winning one set and finishing in fourth place in their pool. In the consolation draw, the boys were able to take both of their games to a third set. The level of play was intense and Coach Hyland is excited for next weekend’s tournament in Dawson Creek.

Jr Girls Volleyball played well on Friday night, winning their first two games of the tournament. They faced some tough competition on Saturday and lost in the semi-final to a strong Duchess Park team. The girls battled back and finished the weekend in third place with a decisive win over College Heights.

Up next, all volleyball teams are competing in the Dawson Creek senior tournament this coming weekend. Sr Boys have their first game Friday at 1:00, Sr Girls at 3:30 and Jr Girls at 4:00. 7 athletes will be competing at Cross Country zones in Vanderhoof this Saturday. Good luck Grizzlies!