12.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 15, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home Regional Male arrested near Sexsmith after gunfire
Regional

Male arrested near Sexsmith after gunfire

Adam Reaburn

SPIRIT RIVER, A.B. – One man is in custody after trespassing on a rural property and after an altercation with multiple victims that included gunfire.

On October 12, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m., Spirit River RCMP were called to a rural property south of town after a male suspect was found trespassing on the complainant’s neighbour’s property. When confronted, the suspect drove off in a vehicle. The complainant called 911 and followed in his own vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, the suspect vehicle came to a stop and the suspect fired rounds from a handgun striking the complainants vehicle. The suspect vehicle then travelled south until it followed another passing vehicle into a yard that lead to a rural residence. Once there, the suspect pointed his firearm at the male driver and demanded his vehicle. The female passenger took the keys and retreated inside the residence not wanting to give keys to the vehicle while her four-year-old daughter was still in the back seat. Inside the residence, a round was fired by the suspect that missed the female victim when he again demanded she hand over the keys. The victim handed the keys to the suspect and updated 911.

During this altercation between the female passenger and the suspect, the male driver had entered his residence and retrieved a long gun. He exited his residence and confronted the suspect while he was transferring stolen property from one vehicle to another. The victim told the suspect to surrender and drop his weapon. The suspect then fired at the victim, discharging multiple rounds. The victim fired back at the suspect but did not strike him. Thankfully, none of the victims were injured in this incident.

The suspect departed on foot. RCMP arrived and contained the area. With the assistance of RCMP members from Grande Prairie, Fairview, and Police Dog Services the suspect was apprehended a short time later without incident.

Ian Preston Letendre (30) of No Fixed Address is facing 25 Criminal Code Charges including:

  • Break and Enter to a residence
  • Discharge firearm with intent to endanger life (x3)
  • Pointing a firearm (x3)
  • Mischief (x3)
  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Use firearm while committing an indictable offence (x2)
  • Transport firearm in a careless manner
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)
  • Possession of a loaded restricted firearm (x2)
  • Possession of a property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Armed robbery
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm in a vehicle
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm obtained by crime
  • Fail to comply with Recognizance

Letendre was remanded into custody and appeared in Grande Prairie Provincial Court today.

“This was a dynamic situation where the suspect’s actions posed an imminent threat to rural residents. With the support of area residents and the collaboration of responding RCMP members, we were able to bring the incident to a quick resolution where thankfully no one was injured,” said Sgt. Ryan Frost, Spirit River Detachment Commander.

Advertisement
Advertisement

STORIES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Previous articleFirst residents allowed back into the Old Fort temporarily
Adam Reaburn

RECENT STORIES

News

Saulteau First Nations receive award for Woodlot management

Chris Newton -
MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. – The Saulteau First Nations have been recognized by the Province through the Minister's Award for...
Read more
News

GoFundMe campaign set up for two men injured in weekend explosion near Chetwynd

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the two men who were injured...
Read more
News

Nitro FMX World Tour returns to Dawson Creek this January

Adam Reaburn -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Nitro FMX World Tour will take place on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Spark Conference donates to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Society

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Organizers of the Spark! Women’s Leadership Conference made a cheque presentation to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Centre...

Chamber of Commerce hosting celebration for LNG Canada investment decision tomorrow

Fivestar boxers start season off on the right foot in Grande...

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the situation around...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.