Man and teen in custody after police pursuit near Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Two people are in police custody after allegedly leading police on a pursuit near Grande Prairie yesterday.

On Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at approximately 11:00 a.m., RCMP were called to a report of a suspicious man whose vehicle was stuck in a ditch near the community of Webster.

The caller reported the man was behaving erratically and left on foot with a female passenger.

Witnesses then saw the suspects flee the area on a quad. Police attempted to intercept the quad but were unsuccessful.

Police say they learned that the truck in the ditch was previously stolen, while the quad was reported stolen soon after police encountered the suspects.

Moments later, a third report of a stolen truck was relayed to police.

Police quickly located the vehicle and repeatedly attempted to arrest the suspects, one of police learned was a dangerous offender.

The suspects continued to evade police and RCMP enlisted air support and members of the Emergency Response Team in Edmonton, along with officers from the Spirit River and Dawson Creek detachments.

The vehicle was located from the air and collided with two police vehicles before coming to a stop near Bonanza.

A 35-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were arrested and remain in police custody.

Police say that charges are pending and an update will be provided when more information is available.