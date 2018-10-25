Marl Brown receives Distinguished Service Award

KELOWNA, B.C. – The BC Museums Association handed out its Awards for Outstanding Achievement on Tuesday night in Kelowna as part of its annual conference.

This year’s sold-out conference attracted museum professionals and industry representatives from across the province who came to explore issues around the theme of Innovation & Technology: Keeping Pace with Acceleration.

The BCMA annual awards recognize institutions and individuals who exemplify excellence in the province’s museums, galleries and history community.

“This year’s recipients really showcase the breadth of amazing things happening in BC’s museum sector,” says BCMA Executive Director Erica Mattson.

“From community involvement to digital programming to volunteer engagement, BC continues to be at the forefront of museums in Canada.”

Marl Brown, Curator of the Fort Nelson Heritage Museum, received the Distinguished Service Award for his passion and dedication to founding, maintaining and growing the Fort Nelson Heritage Museum.

“As a mechanic with the Canadian army, Brown started collecting items in the 1950s with the intent of preserving the past for future generations. He founded the Fort Nelson Historical Society in 1977 and worked tirelessly to eventually open the museum in 1987. At 86 years young, he is still the first person at the museum in the morning and the last one to leave at night”, as stated in a press release.