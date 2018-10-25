-1 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Marl Brown, Curator of the Fort Nelson Heritage Museum, with his award. Photo Source Facebook
Home News Marl Brown receives Distinguished Service Award
NewsRegional

Marl Brown receives Distinguished Service Award

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

KELOWNA, B.C. – The BC Museums Association handed out its Awards for Outstanding Achievement on Tuesday night in Kelowna as part of its annual conference.

This year’s sold-out conference attracted museum professionals and industry representatives from across the province who came to explore issues around the theme of Innovation & Technology: Keeping Pace with Acceleration.

The BCMA annual awards recognize institutions and individuals who exemplify excellence in the province’s museums, galleries and history community.

“This year’s recipients really showcase the breadth of amazing things happening in BC’s museum sector,” says BCMA Executive Director Erica Mattson.

“From community involvement to digital programming to volunteer engagement, BC continues to be at the forefront of museums in Canada.”

Advertisement

Marl Brown, Curator of the Fort Nelson Heritage Museum, received the Distinguished Service Award for his passion and dedication to founding, maintaining and growing the Fort Nelson Heritage Museum.

“As a mechanic with the Canadian army, Brown started collecting items in the 1950s with the intent of preserving the past for future generations. He founded the Fort Nelson Historical Society in 1977 and worked tirelessly to eventually open the museum in 1987. At 86 years young, he is still the first person at the museum in the morning and the last one to leave at night”, as stated in a press release.

Previous articleUpset Old Fort residents occupy PRRD Office
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Upset Old Fort residents occupy PRRD Office

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A dozen upset residents of the Old Fort community occupied the Peace River Regional...
Read more
News

Halloween Party to support Old Fort this Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Support for the Old Fort residents is continuing to pour in from the community. This...
Read more
News

Anthrax confirmed in Peace area livestock

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN - A diagnosis of naturally acquired anthrax has been confirmed in the death of 13 livestock...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

PNG turns off natural gas service to Old Fort

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Pacific Northern Gas has turned off natural gas service in the Old Fort. The Peace River Regional District posted a...

Site C stop work injunction dismissed

Huskies hope to continue winning streak tonight

One man is dead after a well site explosion south of...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.