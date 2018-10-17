Midget Trackers sitting 6-0 to start the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C./Yukon Midget Trackers had a triumphant game as they dominated the Fort McMurray Barons at the North Peace Arena last Friday.

Within the first few minutes of puck drop, forward Nathan Brownlee scored a goal for the Trackers assisted by Connor Kindrat, setting the tone for the evening.

With 7:25 left in the first period, Logan Kimmie fired the puck into the Baron’s net on a feed from Brownlee, making the score 2-0 at the end of the first.

According to Trackers manager Todd Lang, things got physical during the second period as the Trackers guarded the puck against the Barons.

The guarding paid off as Kurtis Lee scored the team’s third goal assisted by Noah Lang, the lone goal scored during the second frame.

In the third, the Barons tried to go on the atttack, but to no avail as the Trackers held on for the 3-0 victory, their sixth straight win of the season.

“It was a physical game and the Trackers used their skill and their speed in each period to take control of the game early and were able to secure the victory with just hard work”, said Lang.

The Midget Trackers will be taking a bit of a break as they prepare to once again take on the Barons in Fort McMurray on October 27. Game time is 1:30 P.M. at the Casman Centre.

Advertisement