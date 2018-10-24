9.6 C
A photo of Ashley Simpson who went missing near Salmon Arm in 2016 - RCMP
News

Missing women’s ID found near Pink Mountain

Adam Reaburn
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ID of a missing person from Ontario has allegedly been found near Pink Mountain.

According to the Star Vancouver, the ID of missing person Ashley Simpson was found earlier this month near the Sasquatch Crossing Lodge in Pink Mountain.  Simpson is originally from St. Catherines, Ont., and went missing two years ago near Salmon Arm.

The article from the Star Vancouver said Simpson lived and worked north of Fort St. John for three seasons and moved away in February of 2016 to Salmon Arm.

The ID was allegedly found in a vac truck and the Star Vancouver says the RCMP have interviewed a maintenance worker who found the licence.

Click here to read the rest of the story from the Star Vancouver.

Adam Reaburn
