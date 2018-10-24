Missing women’s ID found near Pink Mountain

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The ID of a missing person from Ontario has allegedly been found near Pink Mountain.

According to the Star Vancouver, the ID of missing person Ashley Simpson was found earlier this month near the Sasquatch Crossing Lodge in Pink Mountain. Simpson is originally from St. Catherines, Ont., and went missing two years ago near Salmon Arm.

The article from the Star Vancouver said Simpson lived and worked north of Fort St. John for three seasons and moved away in February of 2016 to Salmon Arm.