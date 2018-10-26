MLA and MP share stories of the Old Fort in Ottawa and Victoria

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – While residents of the Old Fort wait for a draft geotechnical report from Westrek Geotechnical Services, local politicians shared the story of the Old Fort Landslide in Victoria and Ottawa.

Peace River North MLA Dan Davies stood in the Provincial Legislature Thursday.

Prince George, Peace River Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer also did the same in Ottawa.

A draft report is supposed to be finished Friday, but the PRRD says it could take longer as significant additional data was forwarded to them by provincial agencies on Wednesday.

The draft report will then be shared with an independent geotechnical firm who will conduct a peer review of the data.

All recommendations from the report will undergo a legal review and will then will be weighed carefully by the Regional Board.

FUNDRAISER FRIDAY

This Friday night, there will be a Halloween Party in support of the Old Fort residents affected by the landslide.

This event is co-sponsored by St. John Advertising and Promotions and Casey’s Pub.

Julie Roach-Burns, general manager of St. John Advertising and Promotions said, “It will be admission by donation and all of the money raised is going towards the Old Fort evacuees”.

Roach-Burns added, “There is going to be door prizes throughout the night and we’re going to have a live auction starting at 10:00. We’ve got some nice big ticket items donated that will be auctioned off”.

The Old Fort Fundraiser Halloween Party is taking place this Friday at Casey’s Pub. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with live entertainment by guest band Adam Winn starting at 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to help out by donating auction items or have any questions, you can contact Casey’s Pub at 250-329-9716.