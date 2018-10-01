MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the latest Facebook data breach

Advertisement

Bob’s Weekly Report

As Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, I have been presiding over our committee’s study into the breach of personal information involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook.

This study has led to the tabling of an interim report entitled “Addressing Digital Privacy Vulnerabilities and Potential Threats to Canada’s Democratic Electoral Process”. We have returned to this study now that the House of Commons has resumed sitting and will continue to hear from witnesses over the next several weeks.

With recent news that Facebook has been involved in yet another breach of personal information that involves 50 million Facebook users being exposed to hackers, I am once again reiterating the need for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to come before our committee and provide us with answers.

We had previously asked Mr. Zuckerberg to testify before our committee during the first few months of our study. Unfortunately, Mr. Zuckerberg decided not to attend and we heard from Facebook executives instead. The answers we received then were, quite frankly, inadequate, which is why it would be valuable to hear directly from Mr. Zuckerberg about this latest incident.

My colleagues and I have important questions to ask on behalf of Canadians about their privacy and what Facebook is doing to protect it. With over 23 million Facebook users in Canada, it is vitally important that Canadians have answers – especially after news of this latest breach.

These are answers, I believe, only Mr. Zuckerberg can provide.

Bob Zimmer

Advertisement

Member of Parliament

Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies