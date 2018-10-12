Advertisement

Mudslide closes Highway 29 near Moberly Lake

Adam Reaburn
A map from Drivebc.ca that shows the approximate location of the mudslide.
CHETWYND, B.C. – A mudslide has closed Highway 29 near Moberly Lake.

The Highway is closed from the Boucher Lake road and Centennial East road, approximately 20 km north of Chetwynd.

Drivebc.ca says an assessment of the situation is currently underway and the next update should be released at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

There is no detour around the mudslide other than to head to Dawson Creek or Fort St. John.

For updates, watch this website or visit www.drivebc.ca

If you’re in the area and have any information or pictures, email news@moosefm.ca

