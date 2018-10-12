Mudslide closes Highway 29 near Moberly Lake

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – A mudslide has closed Highway 29 near Moberly Lake.

The Highway is closed from the Boucher Lake road and Centennial East road, approximately 20 km north of Chetwynd.

Drivebc.ca says an assessment of the situation is currently underway and the next update should be released at 10 a.m. on Oct. 12.

#BCHwy29 CLOSED 20 km north of #Chetwynd due to mudslide. Assessment in progress. Next update at 10 AM. https://t.co/Dh8m21lbAJ — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) October 12, 2018

There is no detour around the mudslide other than to head to Dawson Creek or Fort St. John.

For updates, watch this website or visit www.drivebc.ca

If you’re in the area and have any information or pictures, email news@moosefm.ca