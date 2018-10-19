-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 19, 2018
Members of the Northern Environmental Action Team presenting Community Can donations to the Women's Resource Society. Supplied photo
News

NEAT’s 2018 Community Can donates over 600 jars to Peace Region food banks

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Volunteers with the Northern Environmental Action Team were busy canning over the summer for members of the community who are in need.

NEAT said that Fort St. John residents came together during two canning sessions to prepare 628 jars filled with applesauce, berry jam, pickled carrots and beans, stewed herbed tomatoes, relish, and other preserved foods that were donated to local food banks.

Food security is a growing concern in the Peace Region area where prices can be much higher than elsewhere across the country.

NEAT says that teaching food preservation skills and providing healthy donations to outreach organizations can help shed light on these issues.

NEAT extended thanks to the North Peace Savings & Credit Union and Enbridge for their support of its Community Can initiative, as well as to those members of the community who donated locally-grown fruits and vegetables, their time and their canning skills to make the Community Can a huge success this year.

“The Community Canning Program has been a wonderful support to The Fort St. John Food Bank,” said the Salvation Army’s executive director Cameron Eggie. “It pleases our volunteers & staff to be able to give out a healthy-homemade product and it really makes our guests feel supported by their community. Thank you NEAT!”

Chris Newton

