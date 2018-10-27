6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 26, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

The large fireball about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George after Enbridge's natural gas pipeline exploded on October 9th. Photo by Greg Noel/Twitter
Home Canadian Press NEB orders tighter safety measures at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

NEB orders tighter safety measures at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

Canadian Press
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The National Energy Board has issued new safety orders for a pipeline explosion site in north-central British Columbia to strictly monitor natural gas flows to protect people and the environment.

The federal regulator says in a statement it ordered Calgary-based Enbridge to limit gas flows at 80 percent pressure levels as a safeguard near the blast site, located about 15 kilometres northeast of Prince George.

The Oct. 9 explosion ruptured a 91-centimetre natural pipeline, but did not damage an adjacent 76-centimetre pipeline, which is now sending natural gas on a reduced basis to about one million customers in B.C.

The NEB says safety hazards exist at the site and this week it placed restricted operating pressures on both pipelines that will remain in place until Enbridge demonstrates the lines can operate safely at higher pressure.

FortisBC, the province’s natural gas supplier, says its customers can expect reduced supplies as winter approaches.

Advertisement

The company says natural gas supplies could be limited to 50 to 80 per cent of normal levels during the coldest months of the year.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Previous articleOld Fort residents could return home once new road is complete
Canadian Press
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Old Fort residents could return home once new road is complete

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Westrek Geotechnical says some residents of the Old Fort could return home once the...
Read more
News

John Te Bulte receives EMS Exemplary Service Medal

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Paramedic John Te Bulte recently received the EMS Exemplary Service Medal. Te...
Read more
News

Rental vacancy rates drop in Fort St. John says Smook

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The rental market in Fort St. John is beginning to pick up, following a...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Canadian Press

Government support for energy sector growth urgently needed, says bank CEO

Adam Reaburn -
CALGARY, A.B. - The CEO of the Royal Bank says the oil and gas sector is poised to deliver billions of dollars in new...

Former Fort St. John resident ordered to be deported over Facebook...

Huskies raise money for Breast Cancer Awareness

Man pleads guilty after shooting deer on cultivated land

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.