NEBC/Yukon Trackers logo. Photo from team Facebook page.
Sports

NEBC Yukon Trackers played doubleheader in Fort McMurray

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NEBC Yukon Trackers played a doubleheader against the Barons in Fort McMurray over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Trackers had a productive first game as they went on to defeat the Barons.

At 3:42 into the game, the Barons took the initial lead as they scored one on the Trackers.

Then at 6:22 into the period, Noah Lang scored on the Barons with an assist from Tyler Turner and Kurtis Lee making the score tied at 1-1.

The Barons went on to break the tie making the score 2-1 at the end of the first period.

At 1:05 into the second period, Duncan Ross sent one into the Barons net with a feed from Connor Brown, making the score tied at 2-2.

With 15:30 left in the period, the Trackers took the lead as Nick Loewen shot the puck into the net with a feed from Duncan Ross and Connor Kindrat, making the score 3-2.

The lead for the Trackers didn’t last long as the Barons took a shot into the net, tying the score at 3-3.

Then at 7:37 left in the second, Flyers’ forward Devan Minard, with an assist from Nick Loewen and Logan Kimmie, sent the puck into the Barons’ net taking the lead 4-3.

The Trackers went on to score another point, made by Nathan Brownlee with an assist by Connor Kindrat, making the score 5-3 at the end of the second.

In the third, no goals were made but there were a couple of penalties handed out to both teams.

The Trackers went on to win the game 5-3.

On Sunday, the Trackers played a close game against the Barons.

At 6:48 into the first period, The Barons made a goal on the Trackers, making the score 1-0 at the end of the first.

In period two, with 51 seconds into the period during a powerplay situation, the Trackers made an attempt for a rebound as Kurtis Lee put one into the net with a double assist from Connor Kindrat and Noah Lang, tying the score at 1-1.

The rebound for the Trackers did not last long as the Barons scored a point making the score 2-1 at 10:18 left in the second frame.

Then with 6:30 left in the period, the Barons went on to score another point making it 3-1 over the Trackers as they headed into the third.

At 1:43 into the third period, Connor Kindrat made an unassisted goal on the Barons making the score one point behind at 3-2. This would be the only goal within the frame as the Barons went on to win the game 3-2.

Up next, the Trackers will be hosting the Whitecourt TRAC Wolverines on November 3 & 4 at the North Peace Arena.

Scott Brooks
