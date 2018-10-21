New Mayor elected in Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Keith Bertrand has been elected the Mayor of Tumbler Ridge. In a four-way race, Bertrand defeated incumbent Don McPherson by only 13 votes.

McPherson ended up with 238 votes followed by Garret Golhof at 163 and Jerrilyn Schembri with 114.

The three incumbent Councillors running for reelection will all return for the next four years. Joanne Kirby, Will Howe and Darryl Krakowka will be joined by three new Councillors, Chris Norbury, Bernie Lehman and Curtis Miedzinski.

Here are the full election results.

