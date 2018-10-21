8.6 C
The District of Tumbler Ridge town hall. Wikimedia creative commons photo
ElectionNewsRegional

New Mayor elected in Tumbler Ridge

Scott Brooks
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Keith Bertrand has been elected the Mayor of Tumbler Ridge.  In a four-way race, Bertrand defeated incumbent Don McPherson by only 13 votes.

McPherson ended up with 238 votes followed by Garret Golhof at 163 and Jerrilyn Schembri with 114.

The three incumbent Councillors running for reelection will all return for the next four years.  Joanne Kirby, Will Howe and Darryl Krakowka will be joined by three new Councillors, Chris Norbury, Bernie Lehman and Curtis Miedzinski.

Here are the full election results.

Tumbler Ridge - Mayor

CandidatesVotesElected
Don McPherson238
Jerrilyn Schembri114
Garret Golhof163
Keith Bertrand251X

Tumbler Ridge - Councillor

CandidateVotesElected
Chris Norbury611X
Curtis Miedzinski448X
Bernie Lehmann532X
Stacey Lajeunesse214
Darryl Krakowka502X
Joanne Kirby396X
Will Howe426X
Monty Hendrickson343
Barry Blackman139

 

 

Scott Brooks
