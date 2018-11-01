4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Home News New registry implemented to protect temporary foreign workers
News

New registry implemented to protect temporary foreign workers

Tracy Teves
Advertisement

VICTORIA B.C. – B.C. Minister of Labour Harry Bains introduced the Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act to protect the people that come to work in B.C. from other parts of the world.

The province depends on workers to fill positions in agriculture, forestry and hospitality sectors as their presence in the workforce helps our province to have a stronger workforce and economy.

Temporary foreign workers that are coming to B.C. from different areas of the world want to be confident that their rights are protected, and there are measures in place to prevent exploitation by abusive employers.

Under the legislation, the Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act states recruiters of foreign workers must be licenced and registered with the province and if not will face significant penalties and possible jail time.

The Protection Act will help keep employers and recruiters accountable in their practices and how they treat their employees as a problem that has been reported by foreign worker advocacy groups is that people they serve experience some form of exploitation.

Advertisement

The Government is taking steps to protect these people by eliminating the opportunity for unfair treatment.

The registry will be a free service and easy to use.

Previous articleTrackers to host Wolverines on weekend
Tracy Teves
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Trackers to host Wolverines on weekend

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The NEBC Yukon Trackers are getting ready for the weekend as they host the...
Read more
News

Students kept at schools after report of a possible handgun near NPSS

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Secondary, Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran schools were all locked down after a...
Read more
Canadian Press

Enbridge says repairs done on ruptured gas pipeline near Prince George, B.C.

Canadian Press -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Enbridge Inc. says it has successfully completed repairs on the section of a natural gas...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

‘Defrizz the Grizz’ Alaya McCormick school fundraiser update

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN - B.C. - Students and teachers from the Energetic Learning Campus and North Peace Secondary School came together to raise funds...

FSJ Curling Club Open-speil this Saturday

Canadian and British Parliaments to take on Facebook CEO

UPDATE – NPSS in hold-and-secure position

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.