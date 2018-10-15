11.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 15, 2018
NewsRegional

Nitro FMX World Tour returns to Dawson Creek this January

Adam Reaburn

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Nitro FMX World Tour will take place on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Encana Event Centre Dawson Creek B.C. The NITRO FMX World Tour is an extreme action sports competition that was formed to tour the USA, Canada, Mexico and select European countries.

Pro riders will participate in an intense competition, throwing out some of the most death-defying tricks ever seen. Superman Seat Grabs, Cliff Hangers, Kiss of Death, Back Flips and Super Back Flips combinations are just some of the tricks that will be used to fight for the “NITRO FMX World Tour” Championship Title. 

BACKFLIPS & SUPER BACKFLIPS are guaranteed at the “NITRO FMX World Tour” giving a full throttle explosive display. Watch as high flying FMX PRO’S compete to be on top. They’ll defy gravity and rock the Encana Events Centre on Saturday, January 19th, 2019 through death-defying stunts and HARD-CORE BACKFLIPS.

All fans will receive free Pit Passes with advance ticket purchases until November 30, 2018. Pit Passes will allow fans to come on to the floor and Party in the Pits and meet all the stars of the Nitro FMX WORLD TOUR. Pit Party is from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm. This allows fans the chance to meet the riders and take the opportunity to take pictures and receive autographs.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, October 19 at 10:00 AM PST.  Group packages are available for groups of 9 or more people.  Please call 250-782-7443 for group options.

Tickets are priced at $39.00, $29.00 for adults and $15.00 for children ages 12 and under plus applicable fees.  Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499, and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus location at the Encana Events Centre or at Systems Sound Source Ticket Outlet in Fort St. John. BC.

