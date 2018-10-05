NLC hosting debate on upcoming proportional representation referendum this Friday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Northern Lights College is going to be hosting a debate for students and members of the public to learn more about the upcoming province-wide referendum on proportional representation today.

The debate will feature panellists Peter Ewart and Michael Lee explaining why they are for or against proportional representation and will take questions from the audience.

Speaking in favour of proportional representation is Peter Ewart, a columnist, writer, and spokesperson for the Stand Up for the North Committee. The Committee, which is based in Prince George, advocates for community and regional empowerment.

Speaking against proportional representation is Michael Lee, a former Vancouver lawyer who currently serves as the BC Liberal MLA for Vancouver-Langara. He is the Official Opposition Critic for the Attorney General’s Ministry, and is also a member of a Select Standing Committee on Parliamentary Reform.

Both Ewart and Lee appeared on 100.1 Moose FM’s Chris Talks on Friday morning to give brief explanations of their arguments.

The debate is free to attend and open for members of the public, and includes a presentation on the historical background of BC’s electoral system and explanation of the 2018 referendum questions and alternative choices.

The debate is taking place in Room 101 at NLC’s Fort St John campus, and will also be live-streamed to campuses in Chetwynd campus, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson.

The debate begins at 3:00 p.m.

