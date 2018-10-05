Northeast B.C. unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent last month

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. fell for the second straight month in September, dropping to 5.6 percent.

According to data released by Stats Canada on Friday, the unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. last month fell 0.4 percent from 6.0 percent in August. The region saw an estimated 400 more full-time jobs, from 33,400 to 33,800. However, the region also shed 1,000 part-time jobs, which totalled 6,300. The size of the labour force in Northeast B.C. also decreased by an estimated 900 workers.

Though the unemployment rate fell last month, the region also saw a drop in the rate of employment, which fell from 72.5 to 71.6 percent. Despite this, Northeast B.C. still had the highest rate of employment out of any economic region in B.C.

Northeast B.C.’s unemployment rate remains the third-highest of any region in B.C. for the second straight month. The lowest rate of unemployment was recorded in the Lower Mainland where 4.5 percent of the labour force was without work, while the next lowest rate on Vancouver Island was 4.6 percent. The highest unemployment rate in B.C last month was recorded in the Kootenay region, which has seen its unemployment rate fall only 0.1 percent to 7.2 percent.

The unemployment rate across the province fell by 0.3 percent to 4.8 percent, while the national unemployment rate went from 6.1 to 6 percent last month.