Northern Strikers U17 Girls win silver in Edmonton

Edmonton, A.B. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers U17 Girls had a busy weekend during the first tournament of the Winter season that was held October 5th – 7th at the Edmonton South Soccer Centre.

In Game One of the tournament, the Strikers took on the Millwoods Selects. It was a very rough game as a Millwoods player was shown a red card for unsporting behaviour following a boarding incident involving Strikers player Kenzie Beech. The Strikers went on to win the game 9-2. The game’s MVP award was given to Kaitlyn Bartlett.

In Game Two, The Strikers faced the Edmonton Xtreme FC. The Strikers maintained possession for about 70 percent of the game but gave up one early goal when an Xtreme FC player managed to chip the ball over the Strikers’ goalkeeper. The Strikers won this game 3-1.

In the gold medal game, the Strikers played a close match against the Sherwood Park Pheonix. Both teams were tied at twos at the half. In the second half, the Strikers took the lead with 3-2 but allowed two unanswered goals late in the game, causing the Pheonix to win the game 4-3.

The Strikers managed to earn silver in the A Pool at the first tournament of the Winter season.