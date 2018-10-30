NPSS Grizzlies perform well this weekend in Volleyball

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy weekend for Grizzlies Volleyball with the senior teams at the Comp in Grande Prairie and the junior girls’ team at Duchess Park in Prince George.

Sr Girls Volleyball started the weekend 2-1 in Grande Prairie, falling to Lacrete and GP Comp. In the first round of playoffs on Saturday, the girls lost to a strong Dawson Creek team, putting them in the consolation bracket. They lost in the final, finishing sixth.

Sr Boys Volleyball had a slow start to their weekend in Grande Prairie. After two tough losses, the boys were able to pull through and place third in their pool. After falling into the consolation bracket, they fought hard and ended the weekend with a win in the consolation final. Congrats boys!

Jr Girls Volleyball started the weekend with decisive wins over College Heights and Kelly Road on Friday night. With consistent play from key players, the girls found themselves in the final against a strong team from PGSS on Saturday. The girls took the game in two sets, 25-22 and 25-18 and finished the weekend off strong with a first-place finish and a wildcard entry for Zones. Congrats girls!

Up Next: The Cross Country team is off to Provincials in Nanaimo this week, and Junior Girls volleyball competes at Regionals on Friday and Saturday at Bert Bowes. Senior Volleyball has the weekend off and will play in Peace River on November 9 & 10.

Male Athlete of the Week: Nathan Narcisco – Over the weekend, Nathan played a key role in putting pressure on the other teams with consistent serving and sets. Despite the quality of a pass, Nathan was able to make it work for the team and played an important defensive role. Nathan was also chosen as the consolation final MVP. Congrats Nathan!