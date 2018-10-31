4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

RCMP on scene to a hold-and-secure at NPSS. Photo by Adam Reaburn
Home News UPDATE - NPSS in hold-and-secure position
News

UPDATE – NPSS in hold-and-secure position

Scott Brooks
Advertisement

UPDATE #3 – The RCMP have released information about the incident near NPSS. Click here for details.

UPDATE #2 – The lockdown has been lifted at NPSS, Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran Elementary schools.

UPDATE #1 – NPSS has been upgraded from hold-and-secure to lockdown mode.

Elementary schools Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran are included in the lockdown mode.

David Sloan, of School District 60 says the RCMP are currently tracking down a person of interest.

Advertisement

We will provide more updates on the situation as they become available.

 

Original Story:

Advertisement

North Peace Secondary School is in a hold-and-secure position as of 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday.

Advertisement

David Sloan, of School District 60 says, “The school is currently in a hold-and-secure. They are acting on information provided to the office, by a student, with regards to a possible threat and are responding out of an abundance of caution with a hold-and-secure. RCMP have been notified and are on site”.

The RCMP have also been seen in the toboggan hill area.

We will provide more updates on the situation as they become available.

Previous articleYRB advises drivers on winter driving conditions
Next articleCanadian and British Parliaments to take on Facebook CEO
Scott Brooks
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

News

Students kept at schools after report of a possible handgun near NPSS

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - North Peace Secondary, Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran schools were all locked down after a...
Read more
Canadian Press

Enbridge says repairs done on ruptured gas pipeline near Prince George, B.C.

Canadian Press -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Enbridge Inc. says it has successfully completed repairs on the section of a natural gas...
Read more
News

‘Defrizz the Grizz’ Alaya McCormick school fundraiser update

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN - B.C. - Students and teachers from the Energetic Learning Campus and North Peace Secondary School...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Doc Walker to play the Lido Theatre

video

Washboard Union to perform at PBR Bull Riding event in Dawson...

HYPNOTIST: RAY ANDERSON

Jokes N Tokes Comedy Tour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Canadian and British Parliaments to take on Facebook CEO

Scott Brooks -
OTTAWA - Bob Zimmer, M.P. for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and Damian Collins, M.P. in the U.K., have sent a joint letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Zimmer...

UPDATE – NPSS in hold-and-secure position

YRB advises drivers on winter driving conditions

Grande Prairie RCMP search for suspect after fatal hit and run

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.