UPDATE – NPSS in hold-and-secure position

UPDATE #3 – The RCMP have released information about the incident near NPSS. Click here for details.

UPDATE #2 – The lockdown has been lifted at NPSS, Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran Elementary schools.

UPDATE #1 – NPSS has been upgraded from hold-and-secure to lockdown mode.

Elementary schools Robert Ogilvie and Duncan Cran are included in the lockdown mode.

David Sloan, of School District 60 says the RCMP are currently tracking down a person of interest.

We will provide more updates on the situation as they become available.

Original Story:

North Peace Secondary School is in a hold-and-secure position as of 2:30 p.m. today, Wednesday.

David Sloan, of School District 60 says, “The school is currently in a hold-and-secure. They are acting on information provided to the office, by a student, with regards to a possible threat and are responding out of an abundance of caution with a hold-and-secure. RCMP have been notified and are on site”.

The RCMP have also been seen in the toboggan hill area.

