NPSS Jr. Girls volleyball team goes undefeated in Peace River

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Sr. Boys and Jr. Girls volleyball teams from North Peace Secondary School were on the road this past weekend.

The Sr. Boys had their second test of the season this weekend at the Jon Bragg tournament in Prince George, while the Jr. Girls Volleyball team had their season opener in Peace River.

It was a building weekend for Sr Boys Volleyball. The tough competition in Prince George made for a good learning experience, and the boys have highlighted some aspects of their game to work on before the next tournament. While they didn’t get any wins on the court, the team had a great time off the court.

Jr Girls Volleyball went undefeated in Peace River. They play the Sr Girls team at home, 3:30 on Thursday!

All teams have Thanksgiving weekend off. The next test for the teams is on Oct 12th and 13th, with the senior volleyball heading to Whitecourt and the junior girls heading to Prince George.

Male Athlete of the Week – Michael McDermott: While away at the Jon Bragg Memorial Tournament in Prince George, Michael won the All-Star award for NPSS. As captain, Michael played exceptionally well throughout the weekend and played a key role in keeping moral high both on and off the court.

Female Athlete of the Week – Raya Heinricks: Raya demonstrated strong leadership skills this weekend both on and off the court. She set a great example for the girls and was consistently respectful to teammates, coaches, officials and opponents.