Old Fort residents could return home once new road is complete

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Westrek Geotechnical says some residents of the Old Fort could return home once the road into the community is finished.

In a posting to the Peace River Regional District website late Friday, the PRRD said Westrek says things are looking favourable to possibly allow some residents to return home when road standards are met.

The message goes onto say “The PRRD is working with MOTI to ensure 24/7 operation of a semi-permanent access road capable of supporting emergency vehicles, school buses, other service vehicles, and all resident motor vehicles. 50% legal axle loading restrictions will remain.”

The final geotechnical report on the slide should be completed by the middle of next week. The report was supposed to be finished this week, but a large amount of new data from the Province was given to Westrek on Wednesday.

Once the PRRD receives the geotechnical report, the report will then be sent for a peer and legal reviews. From there, the PRRD will determine the next steps for residents of the Old Fort.

The Regional District has not yet released a timeline for when the report will be released to the public.