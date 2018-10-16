Old Fort residents frustrated about uncertainty for their community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Though some residents of Old Fort are once again allowed to temporarily return to their homes to winterize structures and retrieve valuables, many residents are frustrated with the uncertainty that has been caused by the landslide that cut off road access to the community over two weeks ago.

Old Fort resident Gord Pardy said that while residents did hear some good news at Sunday’s meeting hosted by the Peace River Regional District, she said that many residents have taken issue with the way the PRRD has dealt with the situation.

He explained that the Regional District has not made it clear to residents of Old Fort whether they will eventually be allowed to return to their homes or if the landslide will make the community too dangerous for human habitation in the future.

“Are we going home, or are we planning to exodus the place? That’s really the million-dollar question,” said Pardy.

He said that the message he’d gotten from the geologists is that the situation is improving, meaning residents could be able to return to their homes in the near future.

In contrast, he said that many residents became angry on Sunday upon learning that the Regional District had contracted R&R Rentals to help organize giving residents temporary access to their homes to retrieve belongings.

“It really upset people when they started talking about coming in, organizing this evacuation, a bunch of strangers coming into our houses and packing up our stuff.”