Old Fort Residents still without power; no estimate on when it will be restored

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of the Old Fort are still without power, and there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

The power went out at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday night, and B.C. Hydro crews were trying to restore power but were evacuated due to the landslide. In a post to Facebook on Sunday, the Peace River Regional District said they would not be providing generators to residents of the Old Fort.

Residents can use the water taxi to transport fuel to the Old Fort but will need to organize transportation to the boat launch.

Hydro crews did start the work to restore the outage, but crews were told to evacuate due to the area they were working was now under an evacuation order. There is no estimate on when B.C. Hydro will be allowed back into the area to try and restore power.