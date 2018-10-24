-3.4 C
Energy NewsNews

One man is dead after a well site explosion south of Grande Prairie

Adam Reaburn
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating after a well site explosion Tuesday night.

The explosion happened at around 7:20 p.m. south of Grande Prairie near Musreau Lake.

One 50-year-old male was found deceased on scene, one male was transported to a hospital in Grande Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries, and a third male was not physically injured.

All three were working in the area at the time of the incident. Initial reports indicate that the explosion was the result of a gas leak which has since been contained.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety attended the scene and investigators continue to look into the cause of the explosion.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, which you believe may assist with this investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Adam Reaburn
