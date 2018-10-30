10.6 C
News
News

Oscare Child Care closes and North Peace Cultural Centre opens new programs

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN B.C. – Oscare Child Care Centre has closed their doors as of Tuesday, and the North Peace Cultural Centre was quick to make room for children by expanding on their out of school childcare programs

October 30, 2018, the doors were officially closed at Oscare Child Care Centre yet two blocks down the street, the North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) has been making room and implementing programs to help accommodate children before and after school.

The NPCC has offered after-school programs in specific art classes since 1992, yet in 2014 they expanded to include the first fine arts preschool in Northern B.C.

By offering this new out of school care program, the hope is to encourage youth in their studies and artistic endeavours. There will also be a French tutor available during the after school hours to help children attending Ecole Central.

Over the next few weeks, NPCC will decide if there is a need for full-day programs on Pro- D days and school holidays.

For more information on the out of school programs should contact the North Peace Cultural Centres office at (250)785-1992 or email; reception@npcc.bc.ca.

 

Tracy Teves
