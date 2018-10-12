Packed house at All Candidates Forum in Taylor

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – It was a packed house at the Taylor Comunity Hall last night as residents filled the chairs to listen to what the candidates had to say ahead of this year’s municipal election.

Mayoral candidates Rob Fraser and Laura Prosko were first to introduce themselves to the audience, followed by council candidates Dave Lueneberg, Sherry Davies, Brent Taillefer, Michelle Turnbull, and Betty Ponto. Moderator for the evening was retired Judge Brian Daley.

The main questions of interest asked at the forum were the Taylor arena closure, quality of education, and affordable residential properties. Other topics included road improvements and attracting businesses to the community.

When asked about attracting businesses within Taylor, incumbent mayor Fraser feels that responsible growth is key to building businesses.

Following questions, there was a 10-minute intermission allowing residents to chat with the candidates.

After intermission, there was more discussion on the quality of roads, particularly the expansion of the Taylor bridge. Many of the candidates said the bridge situation is not new and council has been lobbying the bridge expansion to the Province for years.

Advanced polls take place October 17 with the general voting day on October 20, from 8 am to 8 pm at the District Office.